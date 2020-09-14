‘Grand Strand Today,’ ‘WMBF News at Noon’ launch today

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’ve been telling you about all of the exciting things coming to WMBF News, and it all happens today.
First up, our new lifestyle show “Grand Strand Today” launches at 11 a.m. today, and will air each weekday morning.
It will be followed by WMBF News at Noon, with reporter Patrick Lloyd taking a seat at the anchor desk.
From continuing coverage to updates on breaking news, WMBF News at Noon is another way for the WMBF team to share stories that impact your day and our community.
