Georgetown County crews retrieve missing man’s vehicle near boat landing

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A missing man’s vehicle was retrieved by crews near a boat landing in Georgetown County Monday afternoon.
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle belonging to Harry L. Barkley was retrieved from waters near the landing off Sirfield Road.
Sheriff Carter Weaver said marine units will deploy side-scan sonar on Tuesday near Chavis Landing to assist the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation into Barkley’s disappearance.
