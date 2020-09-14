Georgetown branch of NAACP to hold rally calling for Pawleys Island mayor’s resignation

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown branch of the NAACP will a protest rally at the Pawleys Island Town Hall on Monday.
According to a press release, the protest will be at 3 p.m. on Sept. 14. The NAACP said it’s being held in light of the failure of Mayor Brian Henry to resign following a controversial post on social media.
Henry commented on a recent Georgetown shooting where three people were shot and two of them were killed. A Moncks Corner man is now facing charges related to the incident.
In the now-deleted Facebook post Henry said that because it was a black man accused of shooting white people, there was no outrage.
“My comments were hurtful and insensitive,” Henry said during a press briefing earlier this month.
The NAACP invited “concerned citizens” to come out and demand for the mayor’s immediate resignation, the release stated.
“The NAACP continue to be a voice for citizens who share their concerns regarding the comments made by Brian Henry and its impact on the community,” said Marvin Neal, president of the Georgetown NAACP Branch No. 5520, in a statement.
