Funeral taking place Monday for victim in Myrtle Beach Cook Out shooting
By WMBF News Staff | September 14, 2020 at 6:44 AM EDT - Updated September 14 at 6:44 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A funeral will take place Monday for the victim who died in Friday’s shooting at a Myrtle Beach Cook Out location.

Meanwhile, the suspect in that shooting remains in jail Monday morning after being denied bond.

Myrtle Beach police said 23-year-old Niko Williams is accused of shooting two people early Friday morning at the Cook Out restaurant off Kings Highway.

Williams is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Albert “AJ” Soles Jr. died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Arrest warrants show Williams got into a fight, and Soles and the other victim came up to intervene, leading the suspect to allegedly shoot them both.

A Myrtle Beach detective said multiple shots were fired and many people were around at the time.

A funeral service for Soles will begin Monday at 11 a.m., at the Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn, N.C.

According to an online obituary, Soles was a resident of Tabor City, N.C. He leaves behind his parents, and several siblings.

