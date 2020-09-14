Florence mayor officially announces new baseball stadium, Red Wolves partnership

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The city of Florence will be expanding its Parks and Recreation Department as Mayor Stephen Wukela announced a new baseball and track complex.
The complex will be located next to the Florence Tennis Center and will cost nearly $15 million.
Wukela also revealed that the Florence Red Wolves will be using the new ballpark at the complex. He said the complex will have six fields including a central field that will be used by the Red Wolves.
The Red Wolves have played their home games at Francis Marion University for the last several years, and Wukela said with the city building a new facility, it only made sense to make the Red Wolves a part of it.
“We feel it’s own only natural to support that and to continue to provide that opportunity for the community and what better location which is so approximate to the highway and such good access to downtown and five points but also it’s surrounded by recreational baseball, as well as tennis and track to also increase the recreational opportunities in the community, so it seemed like a natural fit," said Wukela.
Red Wolves owner Kevin Barth thanked the city of Florence for allowing them to use this complex in the future.
Barth said the city allowed them to give their input on what was needed in the new complex and he feels like the additions will create a family atmosphere at the ballpark.
“It is just unheard of for a city to be willing to give the area that kind of space and that kind of capacity to bring 1600 to 1800 people and put some in the kid zone, VIP area, and private suites," said Barth.
The complex is expected to be complete by Spring 2022.
