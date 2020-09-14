FIRST ALERT: Several cold fronts and the remnants of Sally

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s an active weather pattern for the next several days as two cold fronts and the remnants of Sally impacts the Carolinas.
The first cold front will drop through the Carolinas tonight and bring an end to high humidity and a break from unseasonably warm temperatures. A stray shower will be possible this evening ahead of the front, then skies will clear with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to near 70.
Tuesday will be a pleasant day with sunny skies, lower humidity and afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s.
Similar weather will occur on Wednesday but clouds will start to thicken up by the afternoon and evening.
By Thursday and Friday, the remnants of Hurricane Sally will pass through the Carolinas. A quick increase in moisture will happen increasing rain chances to 60% on Thursday and Friday. Some of the rain could possibly be heavy at times. Just how much rain falls is still uncertain and is highly dependent on where the remnants of Sally move. Either way, soaking rains are possible at times.
A much stronger cold front will then push through the Carolinas Friday night and usher in a taste of fall weather for the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures only reaching the middle 70s during the day with nighttime temperatures dropping well into the 50s in most areas. It will be rather breezy at times as well.
