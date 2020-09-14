FIRST ALERT: Sally now a category 2 hurricane, Paulette, Teddy, Vicky continue in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The tropics remain incredibly active with 4 named storms in the Atlantic right now.
HURRICANE SALLY
At 5:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Sally was located near latitude 28.8 North, longitude 87.4 West or about 75 miles south of the northern Gulf Coast. Sally is moving toward the west-northwest near 6 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. A northward turn is expected by Tuesday, and a slow north-northeastward to northeastward motion is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Sally will move near the coast of southeastern Louisiana tonight and Tuesday, and make landfall in the hurricane warning area on late Tuesday or Wednesday.
Data from reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast tonight and early Tuesday and Sally is expected to be a dangerous hurricane when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf coast. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.
Storm surge along parts of the north central Gulf Coast could reach as high as 11 feet.
Sally is expected to be a slow moving system as it approaches land, producing 8 to 16 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 24 inches over portions of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida Panhandle to far southeast Louisiana through the middle of the week. Life-threatening flash flooding is likely. In addition, this rainfall will likely lead to widespread minor to isolated major flooding on area rivers. Sally is forecast to move farther inland early Wednesday and track across the Southeast producing rainfall of 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches, across portions of eastern Mississippi, central Alabama, northern Georgia and the western Carolinas. Significant flash and urban flooding is likely, as well as widespread minor to moderate flooding on some rivers. Outer bands of Sally are expected to produce additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches across the Florida peninsula today. This rainfall may produce flash and urban flooding and prolong high flows and ongoing minor flooding on rivers across central Florida.
HURRICANE PAULETTE
At 5:00 PM, the eye of Hurricane Paulette was located near latitude 34.5 North, longitude 63.8 West. Paulette is moving toward the north-northeast near 15 mph and away from Bermuda. A turn toward the northeast is expected later tonight followed by a turn toward the east-northeast and an increase in forward speed Tuesday afternonn through Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is likely through Tuesday night as Paulette accelerates northeastward to east-northeastward. Gradual weakening is forecast to begin on Wednesday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles.
TROPICAL STORM TEDDY
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Teddy was located near latitude 13.0 North, longitude 44.0 West. Teddy is moving toward the west near 14 mph. A west-northwestward motion at a slower forward speed is expected tonight through Tuesday night, followed by a northwestward motion Wednesday and Thursday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is forecast for the next several days, and Teddy is expected to become a hurricane Tuesday and could reach major hurricane strength on Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb.
TROPICAL STORM VICKY
The center of Tropical Storm Vicky was located near latitude 19.3 North, longitude 29.5 West. Vicky is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph. A continued northwestward motion is expected through early Tuesday, followed by a gradual turn toward the west by Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is anticipated, and Vicky is forecast to become a remnant low during the next day or two. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.
