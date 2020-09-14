FIRST ALERT: Comfortable temperatures but increasing rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pleasant temperatures will stick around through Wednesday but the remnants of Sally will bring increasing chances of rain and storms starting late Wednesday.
Fair skies and comfortable temperatures will stick around tonight as readings drop into the lower to middle 60s inland and upper 60s along the Grand Strand.
Changes will start to take place on Wednesday as moisture gradually starts to return. Skies will turn overcast through the day with the risk of showers starting to increase especially after midday. The best risk of rain will arrive by the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s.
By Thursday and Friday, the remnants of Hurricane Sally will pass through the Carolinas. A quick increase in moisture will happen increasing rain chances to 70% on Thursday and Friday. Some of the rain could possibly be heavy at times. Just how much rain falls is still uncertain and is highly dependent on where the remnants of Sally move. Either way, soaking rains are possible at times with several inches of rain likely in many areas.
A much stronger cold front will then push through the Carolinas Friday night and usher in a taste of fall weather for the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures only reaching the middle 70s during the day with nighttime temperatures dropping well into the 50s in most areas. It will be rather breezy at times as well.
