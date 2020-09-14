FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings changes to the forecast tonight

FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings changes to the forecast tonight
Cooler air will arrive behind the front with highs in the lower 80s for the rest of the work week. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | September 14, 2020 at 4:01 AM EDT - Updated September 14 at 4:02 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today will be the warmest day of the week before a cold front arrives tonight and brings some cooler weather to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. As you head out the door to start the week, our typical pattern for this time of year continues. You can feel the humidity but it’s not the worst this morning.

Just a slim 20% chance of a shower with highs in the upper 80s.
Highs today will reach the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances today are just a slim 20% with an isolated shower or two as the cold front passes through the region this evening and into early Tuesday morning.

Cooler air will arrive behind the front with highs in the lower 80s for the rest of the work week.
Cooler air will filter in behind the front with high temperatures dropping into the lower 80s for the rest of the work week. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean we stay dry for the rest of the week.

Tropical moisture from Sally will slide into our area and bring the rain chances back up for Thursday and Friday. These chances might need to be increased as we get closer into the middle of the week.
Increasing tropical moisture from Sally will start to work into our area by Wednesday afternoon. The clouds will thicken up, keeping those overnight temperatures warmer than a “fall-like morning" on Thursday and Friday mornings. Regardless, rain chances will be at their highest on Thursday and Friday as the moisture and that low pressure system works into the Carolinas.

The best chances of rain look to be Thursday and Friday. It's important to note that the cloud cover Wednesday and Thursday night will keep those overnight temperatures warmer as well.
There is some good news to those rain chances for the end of the week. That will force a second cold front to move through the region by the end of the week and really allow those temperatures to drop for the weekend. Right now, it’s looking possible that highs don’t make it out of the 70s for either Saturday or Sunday. Let’s hope that is a trend that continues to show up over the next several days.

