FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings changes to the forecast tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today will be the warmest day of the week before a cold front arrives tonight and brings some cooler weather to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. As you head out the door to start the week, our typical pattern for this time of year continues. You can feel the humidity but it’s not the worst this morning.
Highs today will reach the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances today are just a slim 20% with an isolated shower or two as the cold front passes through the region this evening and into early Tuesday morning.
Cooler air will filter in behind the front with high temperatures dropping into the lower 80s for the rest of the work week. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean we stay dry for the rest of the week.
Increasing tropical moisture from Sally will start to work into our area by Wednesday afternoon. The clouds will thicken up, keeping those overnight temperatures warmer than a “fall-like morning" on Thursday and Friday mornings. Regardless, rain chances will be at their highest on Thursday and Friday as the moisture and that low pressure system works into the Carolinas.
There is some good news to those rain chances for the end of the week. That will force a second cold front to move through the region by the end of the week and really allow those temperatures to drop for the weekend. Right now, it’s looking possible that highs don’t make it out of the 70s for either Saturday or Sunday. Let’s hope that is a trend that continues to show up over the next several days.
