Drinks with Danyel: ‘Mr. Ron’ continues to educate kids about Gullah culture

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Some might know “Mr. Ron” from Gullah Gullah Island, which aired on Nick Jr. In the 1990s.
“Mr. Ron” is actually Ron Daise, who is now the vice president for creative education at Brookgreen Gardens. His family was involved in Gullah Gullah Island.
The TV series taught kids all about the Gullah culture, something that Daise continues at Brookgreen Gardens. He’s been in his current role for 16 years. “I do cultural programs about Gullah Geechee heritage. The words Gullah and Geechee are confusing to some people but they identify people of culture and also a language. Some of the decedents, west Africans who were brought to this country during the 17 and 1800s, for the production for cash crops and here on Brookgreen Gardens, which was formally for former rice plantations for the production of rice, and those enslaved Africans brought their own heritage and visitors get abundant exposure by visiting Gullah Geechee Garden here at the Lowcountry center at Brookgreen Gardens,” Daise said. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemics, around 6,000 children from different schools came to Brookgreen to learn more about the Gullah culture.
Ron Daise Vice President for Creative Education, "They learn the importance of cultural heritage not only of Gullah Geechee people but hopefully they will be aware of their own heritage, the importance of it and in Gullah Geechee Gardin exhibits there are oral histories from Gullah Geechee members from Georgetown, South Carolina and those oral histories can be accessed remotely by going to our website
