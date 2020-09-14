Darlington County School District to decide if students can return to face-to-face instruction

By WMBF News Staff | September 14, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT - Updated September 14 at 6:25 AM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County School District will decide how students will learn next week - continue with virtual learning or return to face-to-face instruction.

The decision will be based on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s latest COVID-19 disease activity report, which is set to be released Monday. Currently, Darlington County is still rated in the high category.

The monthly board of Education meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14.

Leaders will decide how students will learn starting next week.

