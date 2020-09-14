Darlington County School Board votes to allow face-to-face learning starting Sept. 21

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Students in Darlington County will be heading back to class soon.
During a school board meeting on Monday night, Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman recommended that K-5 students enrolled in traditional learning will be back in school five days a week, while middle and high school students will go to a hybrid learning schedule.
The hybrid learning schedule will split students into Groups A and B. The students will alternate Monday, Wednesday and Tuesday, Thursday schedules.
Newman addressed the fact the DHEC disease activity report shows that the COVID-19 spread remains high in Darlington County. He said that data shows a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the county. Newman added that it is time to get students back to school and have some normalcy in their lives.
The school board voted 7-1 in favor of students back on campus.
The district will continue to monitor the DHEC data to determine when all students will be allowed to head back to class five days a week.
Watch the Darlington County School Board meeting below:
