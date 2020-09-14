Community partners team up for ‘Mask Up Darlington County’ initiative

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Partners within Darlington County have teamed up to present a Mask Up Darlington County initiative to encourage residents and visitors to mask up to reduce the spread of COVID-19, officials announced.
According to a press release, Darlington County, the Darlington County School District, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, and the City of Hartsville have all joined this initiative that kicks off on Monday, Sept. 14.
The Mask Up Darlington County campaign will feature videos or photos of community members explaining why they wear masks. These videos will be posted daily on the social media pages of Darlington County, Darlington County School District, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, and the City of Hartsville, organizers said.
“The coordinating organizations are hopeful this collaborative effort will help emphasize the importance of wearing face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the release stated.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.