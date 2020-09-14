City of North Myrtle Beach names new chief of police

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A veteran of the North Myrtle Beach police force has been named chief of police for the department.
Public Safety Director Jay Fernandez promoted Thomas G. “Tommy” Dennis to the police chief for the city of North Myrtle Beach. He has been the interim police chief since June 16.
“Tommy performed in the role of Interim Chief of Police just as we thought he would,” Fernandez said. “He is effective, fair-minded, has the ability to see the big picture and at the same time can zero in to help resolve specific challenges. He effectively relates to all types of people. We are glad for Tommy and know that our staff, our taxpayers and visitors will benefit from his leadership.”
He replaces former North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Greg Purden who submitted his resignation on March 13 after being with the department for only a year.
RELATED STORY | North Myrtle Beach police chief resigns
Dennis first joined the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety in 1997 and has served as an officer, detective, sergeant and lieutenant.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.