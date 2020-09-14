CCU’s home opener against Campbell to be aired on ESPN

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina football home opener versus the Campbell Fighting Camels will be nationally televised live on ESPN. Kickoff has been moved to 7:30 p.m. ET.
The home opener will be the second-straight nationally televised game for the Chanticleers who opened the season last week at Kansas on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).
The Chants enter the game 1-0 after last week’s 38-23 win over the Jayhawks while Campbell comes in at 0-1 after a loss to Sun Belt member Georgia Southern. The Fighting Camels had a 14-point lead over the Eagles before falling 27-26.
Friday night will be just the second meeting between the two schools, as Coastal defeated Campbell 58-21 on Sept. 12, 2018. The game was moved up four days and relocated to Buies Creek, N.C. instead of Conway, S.C. like originally scheduled due to Hurricane Florence.
