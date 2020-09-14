CCU’s home opener against Campbell to be aired on ESPN

CCU’s home opener against Campbell to be aired on ESPN
Coastal Carolina adds game with Campbell to complete 2020 football schedule (Source: WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald | September 14, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT - Updated September 14 at 7:51 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina football home opener versus the Campbell Fighting Camels will be nationally televised live on ESPN. Kickoff has been moved to 7:30 p.m. ET.

The home opener will be the second-straight nationally televised game for the Chanticleers who opened the season last week at Kansas on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

The Chants enter the game 1-0 after last week’s 38-23 win over the Jayhawks while Campbell comes in at 0-1 after a loss to Sun Belt member Georgia Southern. The Fighting Camels had a 14-point lead over the Eagles before falling 27-26.

Friday night will be just the second meeting between the two schools, as Coastal defeated Campbell 58-21 on Sept. 12, 2018. The game was moved up four days and relocated to Buies Creek, N.C. instead of Conway, S.C. like originally scheduled due to Hurricane Florence.

The South Carolina Department of Commerce recently approved in-person attendance of up to 5,000 for the game.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.