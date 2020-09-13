McCall shines in first career start, leads Chants to second consecutive victory over Kansas

LAWRENCE, KS (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers went into Lawrence on a mission. It’s safe to say mission accomplished.
In the last game of the night during week two, the Chants capitalized on three first half turnovers by the Jayhawks to build a 28-3 halftime lead en route to a 38-23 victory.
Getting his first career start under center was Grayson McCall. The redshirt freshman played well beyond his years accounting for every Chanticleer touchdown while gaining 206 yards of total offense. Senior running back C.J. Marable finished with 75 yards on the ground while Jaivon Heiligh reeled in three passes for 74 yards and a score.
The Black Swarm defense wreaked havoc all night coming up with three sacks to go along with the trio of forced turnovers. Junior outside linebacker Jeffrey Gunter had a solid showing in his first game back with the team after transferring from NC State. He finished with four tackles including two for a loss and a sack and also came up with an interception.
Another highlight from the contest was the play of defensive tackle C.J. Brewer. The senior was a stalwart up front totaling four total tackles with two sacks. Brewer even got in on the fun on offense with a two-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.
The Chants will return to Conway for their home opener on Friday, Sept. 18 against Campbell. Kickoff is set for 7 P.M. on ESPN3.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.