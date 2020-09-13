Jacobs runs for 3 TDs as Raiders hold off Panthers 34-30

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WMBF) — Josh Jacobs ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns, Derek Carr threw for 239 yards and a score and the Las Vegas Raiders hung on to beat the Carolina Panthers 34-30 on Sunday to spoil Matt Rhule’s coaching debut.
Jacobs' 6-yard run around the right end with 4:14 left put the Raiders ahead for good after they’d surrendered a 12-point fourth-quarter lead.
Carolina had a chance to take the lead, but the Panthers handed off to fullback Alex Armah — instead of All-Pro Christian McCaffrey — on fourth-and-inches at midfield, He was stopped at the line, turning the ball over on downs with 1:11 left. McCaffrey racked up 134 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns for Carolina.
Former Conway High School standout Bryan Edwards made his NFL debut for the Raiders, catching one pass for nine yards. Fellow Grand Strand native Hunter Renfrow started his second NFL season with two catches for 21 yards.
