FIRST ALERT: A few more showers before relief arrives

Changes are on the way as we head into the new work week! Temperatures will warm up a bit more into Monday with highs reaching the middle and upper 80s with another round of spotty showers and storms. A cold front will slide through the area late Monday which is going to help drive down temperatures into the low 80s for most of next week. This is also going to lead to much more comfortable humidity values, with a little taste of fall potentially come Wednesday and Thursday mornings.