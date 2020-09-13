FIRST ALERT: A few more showers before relief arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few more rain chances are on the way for the second half of the weekend. Overall, we’ll stay mostly dry. A 30% chance of rain is expected across the beaches with a few lingering, isolated showers making their way further inland for Florence and the Pee Dee.
Changes are on the way as we head into the new work week! Temperatures will warm up a bit more into Monday with highs reaching the middle and upper 80s with another round of spotty showers and storms. A cold front will slide through the area late Monday which is going to help drive down temperatures into the low 80s for most of next week. This is also going to lead to much more comfortable humidity values, with a little taste of fall potentially come Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
Rain chances will pick back up as we head towards the back half of next week. This will be due to a disturbance that will work across the area followed by the remnants of Sally into parts of our next Friday and Saturday.
