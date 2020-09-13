DHEC: SC nears 130,000 COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Over 500 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in South Carolina on Sunday, according to state health officials.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 515 new cases of the virus were confirmed statewide, bringing the total to 129,484 since testing began.
Locally, Horry County saw 16 new cases on Sunday, while Georgetown County reported no new cases. In the Pee Dee, Florence County reported 18 new cases, while Dillon County saw 13. Darlington County, Marion County and Marlboro County each reported less than 10 new cases.
DHEC also confirmed 24 additional deaths linked to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 2,380. One of the deaths occurred in Horry County, while two others were reported in Georgetown County. All three deaths occurred in elderly patients,, according to officials.
DHEC said it also received 5,482 tests on Saturday, and the percent positive was 9.4%.
Hospitals in South Carolina report their daily updates to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
