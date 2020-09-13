DHEC launches new program to help SC vaccination capabilities

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina health officials announced Sunday that a new program is being launched to better enhance the state’s vaccination capabilities.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said the new system is known as the Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON), and will replace the previous system. DHEC said SIMON will provide a streamlined, easy-to-use process for providers to order vaccines and manage inventory.
Officials also said it will allow DHEC to assess and address immunization coverage statewide.
“South Carolina’s transition to SIMON is a monumental upgrade for our state’s immunizations program and the timing of this transition couldn’t be better,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim DHEC Public Health Director. “With COVID-19′s continued prevalence across our state, one of the few things we can do to protect ourselves from this deadly virus is stay as healthy as possible and avoid contracting vaccine-preventable diseases like mumps, measles, chicken pox and whooping cough. SIMON provides immunization providers access to an individual’s comprehensive immunization record.”
Other enhancements from SIMON include patient reminders, an online portal to check records and accurate vaccine forecasting.
