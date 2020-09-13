Clemson remains No. 1 in latest AP poll

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Clemson Tigers kept their top spot in the AP Poll this week after opening the season in convincing fashion.
Clemson came into the new season as No. 1 in the preseason poll, ahead of their 37-13 win at Wake Forest on Saturday.
The latest poll only includes teams currently scheduled to play this fall, meaning teams from conferences such as the Big Ten or Pac-12 were not considered.
Alabama came in at No. 2, followed by Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida all rounding out the top five in that order.
A pair of teams from the Sun Belt Conference also made their way into this week’s poll. Louisiana-Lafayette came in at No. 19 after their win over ranked Iowa State, and Appalachian State enters this week ranked No. 24.
Coastal Carolina did not receive votes despite the team’s win at Kansas, but the team did receive votes in this week’s Amway Coaches' Poll. The Chanticleers are still scheduled to play their home opener against Campbell on Friday.
Clemson will also play its home opener next week, facing The Citadel on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.