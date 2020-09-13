Authorities seek 6 persons of interest in connection with historic Babcock building fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department, the Columbia Fire Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) have released photos of six persons of interest following a fire that happened at the historic Babcock building on Saturday morning.
The group was captured on surveillance video in the area around the time of the fire. Officials say the group also occupied a red truck that was seen in the area at the time as well.
The fire was noticed around 6:30 a.m. Saturday when a police officer patrolling the area smelled smoke and saw a dense layer of fog in the area.
Firefighters made their way to the scene to fight the 3-alarm fire. Crews discovered flames coming from the basement of the building. Ultimately, the fire burned the building’s roof causing damage to the dome that sat atop the structure. The fire also caused structural collapses inside the building as well.
At this point, it is believed the fire caused millions of dollars worth of damages. However, estimates are still being determined.
Officials say 50 firefighters and 14 fire trucks were on the scene of the fire. The Fort Jackson Fire Department was also on hand to assist with extinguishing the fire. In all, it took 10 hours to put the fire out.
According to the fire department, two firefighters suffered minor injuries after being hit with debris from the building.
If you have any information about these persons of interest or their whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
