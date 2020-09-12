South Carolina lawmakers return for budget special session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina lawmakers are returning to Columbia to take up how the state spends its money, voting and whatever other loose ends remain in a session disrupted by COVID-19.
The General Assembly set aside two weeks starting Tuesday.
The Senate will immediately take up alterations to the state budget, which include setting aside $500 million for any shortfall in revenue if the COVID-19 economic downturn continues and $1,000 hazard pay bonuses for lower-paid state employees who had to work through the pandemic.
The House plans to start Tuesday with changes the Senate approved in voting for November’s election including no excuse absentee voting.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.