Pioneering British designer Terence Conran dies at age of 88

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2012 file photo, British designer and museum founder Sir Terence Conran poses for photographs during a media event to unveil plans for the new British Design Museum in London. Terence Conran, the pioneering British designer, retailer and restaurateur, has died at age 88. His family said in a statement that Conran died peacefully at his home on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (Source: Matt Dunham)