Lawrence shines in opener, leads Clemson to 37-13 win over Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WIS) - The more things change, the more they stay the same.
With the ACC beginning their season, the conference’s champion showed no rust in their first game of the year. Behind a stellar performance by Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers defense, Clemson checked off their first objective of the year by winning the opener 37-13.
Clemson struck first against the Demon Deacons. On their second drive, the Tigers marched 92 yards in nine plays. The series was capped with a 2-yard Trevor Lawrence touchdown run with 8:02 left in the opening quarter to make it 7-0.
Lawrence added to the Tigers' lead with his second rushing touchdown of the night. This time, it was a 1-yard touchdown run by the junior that extended the Clemson lead to 14-0.
After one quarter, the Tigers outgained Wake Forest 169-87.
Following a BT Potter field goal in the second quarter, Clemson added to their lead late in the quarter. Lawrence tossed his first touchdown pass of the year -- a 12-yard strike to JC Chalk -- to put Clemson up 24-0. Chalk, the grandson of former Alabama head coach Gene Stallings, comes away with his first career touchdown catch with the Tigers.
To finish the half, Potter booted a 52-yard field goal to push Dabo Swinney’s team ahead 27-0 at the half.
Clemson finished the half with 353 yards. Of those, Lawrence was responsible for 261 passing yards while going 18-of-23 passing in the first two quarters. He’d finish the night 22-of-28 passing for 351 yards, a passing touchdown, and two rushing scores.
Nick Sciba gets Wake Forest on the board early in the third quarter with a 39-yard field goal, but the Tigers would just keep rolling.
With 10:38 to go in the frame, Travis Etienne finally cashed in for Clemson. The senior scored his first rushing touchdown of the year on a 2-yard run to cap a 6-play, 75-scoring drive making it 34-3 Clemson.
Etienne finished with 102 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
Potter added a third field goal in the third quarter to push the Tigers ahead 37-3.
Clemson (1-0) now sets its sights on their home opener against The Citadel at 4 p.m. on Sept. 19.
