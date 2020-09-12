FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Sally forms, forecast to become hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Hurricane Hunters have determined that Tropical Storm Sally has formed.
At 2:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Sally was located near latitude 25.6 North, longitude 81.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 7 mph, and a turn toward the west-northwest is expected later today or tonight. A west-northwestward or northwestward motion is then expected during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center is forecast to move over the southeastern and eastern Gulf of Mexico later today and Sunday, and then move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico Sunday night and Monday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased near 40 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected over the next couple of days, and Sally is forecast to become a hurricane by late Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles south and southeast of the center, just to the south of the Florida Keys.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb.
