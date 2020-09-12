FIRST ALERT: Shower chances continue into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of hit or miss showers and storms are expected as we head into our Saturday across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The best chance of rain will take place into the early afternoon hours. There will be plenty of humidity and moisture to work with, so some of these downpours could be heavy at times. We’ll also expect to see plenty of breaks off and on throughout the day in between many of these showers and storms.
Rain chances will continue through the second half of the weekend, but won’t be quite as widespread. A 40% chance of rain is in the forecast for tomorrow, with chances steadily tapering off into early next week.
A cold front is set to arrive early this week which will help to provide some much needed relief temperature and humidity wise! Highs will actually remain a few degrees below average into late next week.
