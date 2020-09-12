FIRST ALERT: Shower chances continue into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another round of hit or miss showers and storms are expected as we head into our Saturday across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The best chance of rain will take place into the early afternoon hours. There will be plenty of humidity and moisture to work with, so some of these downpours could be heavy at times. We’ll also expect to see plenty of breaks off and on throughout the day in between many of these showers and storms.