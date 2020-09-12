DHEC: Over 800 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 17 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Over 800 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in South Carolina Saturday, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC said 827 new cases were reported across the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 127,646 since the pandemic began.
Locally, both Horry County and Florence County each saw 29 new cases of the virus. Dillon County was the only other county in the area to report above 10 new cases on Saturday.
Greenville County saw the most new cases in the state with 98.
None of the latest deaths reported occurred in either the Pee Dee or the Grand Strand.
DHEC said it also received 6,024 test results on Friday, and the percent positive was 13.7%
Hospitals in South Carolina report their daily updates to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
