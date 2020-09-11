Wife of 9/11 firefighter reflects on first 9/11 without her husband

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Looking down and waving to the drivers rushing through their Friday morning commute on Highway 17, Elliana Fetsko is reminded of Sept. 11, 2001.
Like everyone, her world changed that day 19 years ago.
But Friday she wanted drivers to take a second and remember the victims of the terror attacks, and remember those who responded to the call when our nation needed them the most.
“It just does my heart good to see this, it’s bursting with pride right now," Fetsko said during a 9/11 tribute in North Myrtle Beach. “I’m the wife of a 9/11 responder at the Pentagon 19 years ago, he just passed away in March.
Fetsko’s husband was a firefighter who spent weeks at the Pentagon after that infamous day.
“It took two weeks for him to get home. He worked the grounds at the Pentagon with the rest of the crew from Reagan National airport,” she said.
So this year, Fetsko is remembering the victims and honoring her husband’s service. She joined a group in North Myrtle Beach for the first time and went through this day without him by her side.
“It’s a horrible feeling, I miss him every day of my life. And I’m just grateful that he’s with the Lord. But still, I miss him very much. We regarded this day as a very special day," she said.
She said standing here without him brought back memories of his service at the Pentagon after the third plane crashed.
“I’m proud of what he and his fellow firefighters and police officers and all first responders.”
Besides the memories, Festko carried a piece of him with her.
“I’m wearing his helmet today in honor of him.”
