This is Carolina: Myrtle Beach firefighters join in stair climb to remember 9/11

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach firefighters were joined by members of the community Friday to remember the victims and first responders of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
They climbed 110 flights of stairs especially for the firefighters who climbed the towers of the World Trade Center, to rescue others and didn’t return.
The annual stair climb is on the morning of Sept. 11 annually at The Yachtsman in Myrtle Beach.
Dozens of firefighters climbed Friday morning in their full gear despite the sweltering and humid weather at the beachfront hotel. Others climbed in weighted vests. People of all ages showed up in support. The climb begins at 8:46 a.m. every year, the time the North Tower was hit by a plane.
“It’s just to honor those that gave all. Especially the first responders and victims of 9/11, you never forget it,” climber Daniel Brass said.
“It’s really just about remembering those lives lost. It’s an honor for us to do this,” firefighter Dwayne Harris said. “Every year the turnout’s awesome. Just honored to do it, remember those lives lost and never forget.”
“I’m from Long Island, New York. I used to work for American Airlines when 9/11 happened. So, it’s an emotional event," climbed Bridget Lesnick told WMBF News. “On September 11th I was working in Long Island MacArthur Airport. I was a customer service agent. I was actually supposed to go train a customer service course in Kennedy that day. We were waiting for an 8:45 arrival from Boston. It came in early and we went to turn it around to depart at 9:15 and I remember calling the gate and saying ‘Why aren’t you boarding?’ and they told me that a plane had just hit the tower, and from then everything changed."
The proceeds from this year’s event benefit the Welles Remey Crowther Trust. This foundation recognizes and awards academic and athletic excellence in young men and women who serve their communities.
Crowther was 24 years old and working in the South Tower when it collapsed. He’s nationally recognized as a hero for dying alongside FDNY members after he helped rescue over a dozen people. Those he saved told his story as the ‘man with the red bandanna,’ and his family was able to learn of his last morning on Earth.
He’s been featured in numerous stories and videos. You can learn more of his story here.
