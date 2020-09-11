Second suspect connected to missing Myrtle Beach man’s death brought back to Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The second suspect charged in connection to a missing Myrtle Beach man’s murder has been brought back to Horry County.
Nicholas Henry, 19, was arrested earlier this month in Tennessee.
Jail records show he was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 3:15 p.m. Friday.
Henry and 23-year-old Tyler Panzarella are both charged with murder in connection to 25-year-old Kristopher Bowling’s death.
Bowling was first reported missing to the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Aug. 2. He was last seen on July 27 in the area of Hadley Circle near The Market Common.
Police said remains believed to Bowling’s were located on Aug. 31 in the Lucas Bay Road area near Conway, which is in unincorporated Horry County.
An investigation connected Panzarella and Henry to the case.
According to Panzarella’s arrest warrants, Bowling was shot and ‘left to die’ on the night of July 27 or the early morning hours of July 28 in a wooded area off Lucas Bay Road.
