Pool manufacturer establishes operations in Marion County; will create 200 new jobs

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – A pool manufacturing company will now call Marion County home and is expected to create hundreds of jobs for the area.
Leisure Pools and Spas North America entered into an agreement to purchase the Groupe Beneteau manufacturing facility on Highway 76 in Marion.
The owner of the facility announced in June that it would be hibernating the facility by the end of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Leisure Pools approached us with an innovative solution that would allow the facility to remain open and as importantly, take advantage of the incredible skills our team has developed over the past thirty years. We are excited that we will be able to pass the torch to an ownership team that shares our values, especially in the area of beautiful, high-quality products built by uncompromising talent,” said Groupe Beneteau Americas COO Yannick Madiot.
The $6.1 million investment will not only create 200 new jobs, but it will also save the 70 jobs that were already at the facility.
“We are thrilled about the announcement that Leisure Pools and Spas will be moving into the former Beneteau building. We would like to welcome Leisure Pools and Spas North America, Inc. to Marion County as our newest industrial partner. Most importantly, we are excited for the jobs that it will make available for those that are seeking employment,” said Marion County Administrator Tim Harper
Crews will begin converting the facility from a boat building to a swimming pool manufacturing building in September. Officials said training will then take place with the goal of having production of the fiberglass pools starting in October.
There will be plans for a “Grand Opening Showcase” in the spring of 2021.
