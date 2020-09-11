One shot, one struck by vehicle following fight near Lumberton convenience store

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Two people were injured after an altercation Thursday night led to shots being fired near a convenience store in Lumberton.
According to information from the Lumberton Police Department, officers were called to Rob’s Quick Stop, located in the 2500 block of Caton Road, at 11:10 p.m.
When authorities arrived, they were told two people were injured. One suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and another was struck by a vehicle, according to law enforcement.
The investigation indicates the two were riding together on Caton Road. An altercation occurred and the driver was shot in the leg by the passenger, who then got out of the vehicle and went into the parking lot of the quick stop, police said.
According to authorities, the driver then used his vehicle to strike the pedestrian, causing severe injuries.
The driver reportedly drove himself to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening, a press release stated.
The second victim was flown to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment. Authorities said he is in critical condition.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Layton Bartley at the Lumberton Police Department (910) 671-3845.
