One killed in single-vehicle crash in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Dillon County.
According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on S.C. 917 and Burke Road.
A 1998 Chevy Tahoe was heading west on S.C. 917 when it ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected again to the left side of the highway, and then overturned, according to SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result, according to the SCHP. The victim was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.