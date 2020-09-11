One killed, one injured following shooting at Cook Out in Myrtle Beach, authorities say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person has died following an early-morning shooting early Friday morning at a Cook Out location in Myrtle Beach that left another person injured, police said.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers were called to a report of gunshots at the Cook Out at 1800 N. Kings Hwy., just before 1 a.m.
When police arrived, they found two people injured. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Around 4:40 a.m., the MBPD tweeted an update that one of the victims died from their injuries.
Police said one person is in custody.
Stay with WMBF News for more information as it comes in.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.