New DHEC data shows 296 coronavirus cases associated with K-12 school in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control released updated information on the number of COVID-19 cases associated with K-12 school in South Carolina.
The new numbers show 195 coronavirus cases among students and 101 cases among school employees, with the number of cases totaling 296, according to DHEC.
MORE INFORMATION | Coronavirus Cases Associated with Students and Staff
It’s important to note that these numbers do not mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at the school.
The dashboard breaks down the cases by the school district and school.
WMBF News went through each district to see which schools had cases:
Horry County Schools:
- Aynor High School – less than five faculty cases
- Ocean Drive Elementary – less than five faculty cases
- Socastee Middle – less than five faculty cases
- St. James High – less than five faculty cases
Florence School District 1:
- Henry L. Sneed – less than five student cases
- South Florence High – less than five student cases
Florence School District 5:
- Johnsonville High – less than five student cases
Marion School District 10:
- Easterling Primary – less than five faculty cases
- Marion Intermediate – less than five student cases
Marlboro County School District:
- Bennettsville Primary – less than five faculty cases
- Marlboro County High – less than five students case
Georgetown County School District:
- Andrews Elementary – less than five students
- Waccamaw High School – less than five students
