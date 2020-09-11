HCPD: Officers called for large crowd gathered at popular Murrells Inlet bar

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police were called to a bar in the Murrells Inlet area Wednesday night after reports came in of a large crowd of people and vehicles.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, when officers arrived, the owner requested their assistance with clearing the crowd before closing in compliance with Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order that bars and restaurants stop serving alcohol after 11 p.m.
No citations were issued by Horry County officers, a press release stated.
“HCPD continues to monitor and respond to activity around the county. Additional patrol officers have been assigned to work weekend coverage,” the release stated. “Community members and visitors are reminded to act responsibly.”
