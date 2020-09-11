Grand Strand, Pee Dee pauses to remember those lost on 9/11

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Communities across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are pausing Friday to remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and in the skies over Pennsylvania.
Here are a look at tributes taking place:
MYRTLE BEACH
Flags will fly at half-staff in memory of the victims and in honor of first responders who responded in the aftermath of the attacks.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
For the last 10 years, a tribute to those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 terror attacks has taken place at the Horseshoe on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach.
Now, COVID-19 has forced changes to how the city will remember the moments when the planes hit the Twin Towers and Pentagon.
The North Myrtle Beach Lions have put together the memorial service in years past. The Lions will start Friday on the Sea Mountain Overpass Bridge in Cherry Grove waving flags from 8:40 10:10 a.m.
The stage at the Horseshoe will be decorated with wreaths and flags so people can visit and have a moment of silence.
There is also a virtual tribute for everyone who died.
CONWAY
The tower bell at First United Methodist Church will toll at 8:46 am, 9:03 am, 9:37 am, and 10:03 am to remember the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania.
DARLINGTON
Darlington leaders will run 9.11 miles Friday morning in remembrance of those who lost their lives on 9/11.
The run started at 7 a.m. at the Darlington Fitness World Gym. Mayor Curtis Boyd will lead the run.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.