FIRST ALERT: Passing downpours through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High humidity and a few downpours will continue this weekend before cooler and drier weather moves in next week.
A few showers will remain possible tonight as temperatures drop into the middle 70s inland and upper 70s near the Grand Strand. Similar to the last few nights, a few patchy areas of fog will be possible.
Saturday will be another unsettled day with hit or miss showers and storms at times with high humidity and temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 80s. The heat index will reaching into the middle to upper 90s through the afternoon and evening.
Rain chances will drop a bit to 40% on Sunday with warm afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.
A cold front will move into the area late in the day Monday with a lingering risk of pop up showers and storms.
That cold front will move through the area late Monday and throughout Tuesday. This front will be fairly strong and will bring a significant drop in humidity by Tuesday and Wednesday along with a drop in temperatures and a rain-free forecast.
