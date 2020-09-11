FIRST ALERT: New depression developing near Florida, soon to be Sally

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas is gaining strength and is forecast to become Sally in the next few days.
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the coast of southeastern Florida from south of Jupiter Inlet to north of Ocean Reef.
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Nineteen was located near latitude 25.4 North, longitude 79.0 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph. On the forecast track, the depression is forecast to move inland over south Florida early on Saturday, move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Saturday, and then move northwestward over the north-central Gulf of Mexico on Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.
The depression could become a tropical storm before moving across south Florida overnight. Otherwise it is expected to become a tropical storm on Sunday and gradually intensify through Monday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb
Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area within the next 6 to 12 hours.
RAINFALL: Tropical Depression Nineteen is expected to produce total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 5 inches across central and southern Florida, including the Florida Keys. This rainfall could produce isolated flash flooding and prolong ongoing minor flooding on rivers in the Tampa Bay area.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.