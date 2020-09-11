FIRST ALERT: New depression developing near Florida, soon to be Sally

At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Nineteen was located near latitude 25.4 North, longitude 79.0 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph. On the forecast track, the depression is forecast to move inland over south Florida early on Saturday, move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico late Saturday, and then move northwestward over the north-central Gulf of Mexico on Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.