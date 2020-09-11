FIRST ALERT: Hit and miss showers continue through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The tropical humidity continues to stick around through the weekend with hit and miss showers and storms likely at times over the next few days. With the high humidity, storms will be possible not only through the afternoon hours but also through the evening and overnight hours over the weekend.
As you are headed out the door this morning, look for a dry start to the day before the showers and storms return by lunchtime today. Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s once again with our first round of showers and storms arriving along the beaches from 12 PM to 3 PM. While the rain chances could lead to a few locally heavy downpours, the best rain chance for the beaches is during the early afternoon hours. As we head into the evening hours, models like the idea of the rain chances mainly in the Pee Dee at 60%.
We will bump those rain chances up to 60% area wide for the start of the weekend with off and on showers and storms becoming a little bit more common from the beaches to the Pee Dee. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s with locally heavy downpours.
Rain chances will drop a bit to 40% on Sunday and Monday with highs remaining warm until the passage of the cold front Monday night.
That cold front will move through the area late Monday and throughout Tuesday. This front will be fairly strong and will likely bring a significant drop in humidity by Tuesday and Wednesday along with a drop in temperatures and a rain-free forecast.
