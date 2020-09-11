FIRST ALERT: Hit and miss showers continue through the weekend

As you are headed out the door this morning, look for a dry start to the day before the showers and storms return by lunchtime today. Highs will climb into the low-mid 80s once again with our first round of showers and storms arriving along the beaches from 12 PM to 3 PM. While the rain chances could lead to a few locally heavy downpours, the best rain chance for the beaches is during the early afternoon hours. As we head into the evening hours, models like the idea of the rain chances mainly in the Pee Dee at 60%.