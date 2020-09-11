DHEC announces nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 53 additional deaths in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 951 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 126,792 and those who have died to 2,877, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 33 new cases registered and no additional deaths, according to DHEC. Florence County had 31 additional cases and one additional death, while Georgetown County had four new coronavirus cases and one additional death. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while the additional deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 6,389 and the percent positive was 14.9%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.