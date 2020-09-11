Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd leads run to remember 9/11 victims

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - On Friday, Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd and others took to the streets of Darlington for a memorial run to remember the victims of Sept. 11.
“Our community is part of New York, our community is part of the United States of America, and we stand together," said Boyd.
For the last nine years, Boyd has run 9.11 miles every Sept. 11. He began running alone, but over the years other runners have joined Boyd for what has become an annual event.
The runners carried American flags through the streets of Darlington as people drove by honking their horns in support.
Boyd said 19 years ago everyone was affected by the terror attacks, and this run is a way to make sure people always remember that fateful day.
"We’re all one, even the ones that were attacked in New York that day, they were from everywhere, the purpose of this is to show unity for the day we were attacked,” said Boyd.
Andy Parker participated in the 9.11 memorial run.
Parker said he hopes when people saw them running, they took a minute to pause and reflect on the 9/11 attacks.
He said he runs for those who never made it home on September 11, 2001.
“We hold traffic up a little bit, we may slow down people getting to work, we don’t like doing that, but we hope everyone understands that it’s not about us and we aren’t doing this for us, it’s for those who serve, those who did serve, and those who gave their lives in the line of duty," said Parker.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.