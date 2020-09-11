Conway native Bryan Edwards looking forward to starting NFL career in Carolinas

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - From the Grand Strand to Sin City.
Former Conway Tiger and South Carolina Gamecock receiver Bryan Edwards is on the brink of making his NFL debut with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Oddly enough, he’ll be making his first start in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers at a venue he’s played at a time or two before.
“It’s a stadium [Bank of America Stadium] I’m familiar with because I played in it two times at South Carolina," the rookie wideout said Friday. "It’s going to feel good to be in a familiar place back on the East Coast with some humidity.”
Edwards left Columbia as South Carolina’s all-time leading receiver and was drafted by Las Vegas last spring. After a strong training camp, the third-round pick has worked his way into the starting lineup for the Raiders.
Joining him in that starting lineup is fellow Grand Strand native Hunter Renfrow, who caught four touchdowns last year after being drafted from Clemson.
Though he might be a rookie, Edwards said he feels great heading into the opening week of the season.
“I feel extremely confident right now. I feel like camp was long and tough and a grind," he said. "Getting the chemistry with DC [Derek Carr] and learning this offense, I feel like it went well and I feel like I’m really prepared. For me, it’s just football. I’ve been playing football since I was a kid, this is what I came up doing so when I get into that mode and get that first year out the way, it’s just football honestly.”
The game between the Panthers and Raiders is set to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday.
