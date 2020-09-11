Conway native Bryan Edwards looking forward to starting NFL career in Carolinas

“I feel extremely confident right now. I feel like camp was long and tough and a grind," he said. "Getting the chemistry with DC [Derek Carr] and learning this offense, I feel like it went well and I feel like I’m really prepared. For me, it’s just football. I’ve been playing football since I was a kid, this is what I came up doing so when I get into that mode and get that first year out the way, it’s just football honestly.”