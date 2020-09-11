CCU reports over 50 additional students tested positive for COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Dozens of new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on Coastal Carolina University’s campus.
From Sept. 3 to Sept. 9, CCU said 57 more students tested positive for COVID-19. In that same timeframe, the school reported four additional staff members tested positive for the virus.
From June 8 through Sept. 9, CCU reports 183 cumulative positive cases on campus.
According to CCU, as of Sept. 9, 162 students (4.6% of the residential population) are in quarantine, and 80 students (2.3% of the residential population) are in isolation.
The updated data shows an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases among students, as CCU reported 54 students tested positive for the virus from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2.
