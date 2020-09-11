Argument leads to deadly shooting in Robeson County, authorities say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting early Friday morning in Robeson County.
According to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Charles Raven Locklear Jr., of Red Springs, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Locklear is in the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.
Investigators said the shooting on Old Lowery Road in the Red Springs area was the result of an argument between Locklear and the victim, 64-year-old Kelly Hunt.
Hunt was found dead of his injuries when authorities responded to the scene around 2 a.m. Friday, according to the RCSO.
