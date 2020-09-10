‘You catch a lot on video': Camera spots mail thief in Carolina Forest neighborhood

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man in the Bellgrove neighborhood in Carolina Forest said he was shocked when he saw what his home security camera caught on video.
“I went through the camera. I was looking and I just happened to go through the time roughly when the bears are around," homeowner Juan Salcedo said.
Bears caught on security cameras in Carolina Forest neighborhoods are not uncommon.
Salcedo said many of his neighbors' cameras caught a mama bear and her cubs roaming through Bellgrove. So, he decided to take a look at his home security system.
Instead, Salcedo’s camera found something else.
“I couldn’t find them anywhere, so I decided to go even earlier, 5:10, 5:15. I noticed a vehicle coming into the neighborhood stopping at each mailbox," Salcedo said.
He said at first he wasn’t sure what the people inside the car were doing but as they approached his neighbor’s mailbox, it became clear his camera had caught them in the act.
“They literally reached inside and pulled something out of the box," he said.
He said he then called the police and warned other neighbors about what he saw.
“I believe one resident said that she went out in the morning and noticed her mailbox was open and there was mail on the ground," he added.
Horry County police said they didn’t file a report but have a record of the call.
They also said there are things you can do to avoid having mail stolen, such as picking up your mail as soon as possible, not sending or receiving cash in the mail, as well as having valuables sent to a post office or other secure sight inside of your front door.
Still, Salcedo said, he’s just thankful nothing was actually stolen from him and only junk mail was stolen from his neighbor.
“You catch a lot on video when you least expect it.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.