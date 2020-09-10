‘Why can’t they play?’: Ohio State head football coach demands answers from Big Ten as other conferences start season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - With some college football teams getting ready to kick-off their seasons this weekend, Ohio State Head Football Coach Ryan Day and his players are asking the Big Ten, “why can’t they play?"
The statement Coach Day posted on his Twitter page Thursday calls out the Big Ten’s lack of communication, saying the stream of information given out since the decision to postpone the season has been “disappointing and often unclear."
That decision for the Big Ten to postpone the fall sports season due to the pandemic was announced a month ago on Aug. 11.
According to ESPN, the league’s council of chancellors and presidents voted to postpone the season 11-3, with Ohio State, Nebraska, and Iowa being the three electing to proceed with the season.
Coach Day’s statement came just days before the ACC’s season officially starts on Saturday, and he didn’t fail to point out that four of those teams are playing each other this weekend.
Here is the statement full statement from Coach Day:
"While I understand the Big Ten Conference’s decision to postpone the football season because of health and safety considerations, the communication of information from the Big Ten following the decision has been disappointing and often unclear. However, we still have an opportunity to give our young men what they have worked so hard for: a chance to safely compete for a national championship this fall.
I couldn’t possibly be prouder of how this team, our medical personnel, athletic director and president have stayed together and managed through this extremely difficult time with so many unanswered questions. The Big Ten medical subcommittee has done an excellent job of creating a safe pathway toward returning to play in mid-October.
These young men and their parents have asked so many questions that I do not have an answer, but the one that hurts the most is ‘Why can these other teams and players play and we can’t?’ Duke is playing Notre Dame, and Clemson is playing Wake Forest this weekend.
Our players want to know: why can’t they play?"
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday afternoon that he believes “there’s a pretty good argument” to start the Big Ten football season starting soon after that he talked to OSU Athletic Director Gene Smith that morning.
