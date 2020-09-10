‘We will not forget’: Coronavirus forces North Myrtle Beach to change its 9/11 tribute

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – For the past decade, an emotional tribute to those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 terror attacks has taken place at the Horseshoe on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach.
But the coronavirus pandemic has forced organizers to change how the city will mark the moments that planes crashed into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon.
The North Myrtle Beach Lions has put together the memorial service in years past.
The president of the club, Nils Regnell, said that a pandemic won’t stop them from remembering the tragic events of that day.
“We will not forget. We think it is very, very important to remember those that gave their lives that day in 2001 when some terrorists hijacked the airplanes and crashed into the towers for no other reason that anybody knows other than destruction and hate and discontent,” Regnell said.
Members of the North Myrtle Beach Lions will start the day on the Sea Mountain Overpass Bridge in Cherry Grove. They will be there from 8:40 a.m. to 10:10 a.m., waving flags to remind everyone of the terror attacks that took place during those hours.
“This is very important for us to remember those, not only the firefighters, the policemen, but those who lost family loved ones in that tragedy and as the Lions, we’re community service, we’re dedicated to helping anybody in the community and we are dedicated to make sure everyone still remembers this and we don’t let it go out of our memory”
The stage at the Horseshoe will also be decorated with wreaths and flags so that people can visit and have a moment of silence.
The Lions also put together a virtual tribute to all the men and women who were killed in the attacks.
