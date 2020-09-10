Tidelands Health, MUSC Health join forces to improve healthcare in Horry, Georgetown counties

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health and MUSC Health announced on Thursday they are expanding their longtime affiliation and collaboration with one another.
Leaders with the two healthcare systems said the enhanced relationship will bring new physicians, new technologies and new clinical services to the Tidelands region.
“When we deliver advanced health and wellness services right here in Georgetown and Horry counties, it’s better for our patients and our community. Strengthening our collaboration with MUSC Health, one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers, will allow Tidelands Health to better recruit needed specialists and expand lifesaving services to care for our fast-growing population close to home,” said Tidelands Health President and CEO Bruce Bailey.
The deeper relationship between Tidelands Health and MUSC Health will improve access and enhance patient care and increase access to a broader range of education opportunities for MUSC students.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.